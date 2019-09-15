As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Share Value Declined, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $6.19 Million Its Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $112.06 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 281,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 16,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 297,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 4,064 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 9.10 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555.88M, up from 7.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 855,159 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares to 696,483 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.47M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 83,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $96.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 389,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 results – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, AXDX, EZPW – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.