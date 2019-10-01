As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Share Price Declined, Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $6.19 Million; S Squared Technology Has Lifted Position in Vicor (VICR) as Stock Price Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 281,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 16,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 297,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 264,683 shares traded or 29.42% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 230,139 shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 116,789 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $111.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.