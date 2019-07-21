As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Market Value Declined, Trellus Management Company Has Boosted Stake by $318,570; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $19.39 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 118,290 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 50,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,109 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 52.12 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 107,474 shares to 141,174 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,771 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM).