As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Market Valuation Declined, Oracle Investment Management Raised Its Stake; Greatmark Investment Partners Increases Holding in Qualcomm Com (QCOM)

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43M, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 81,797 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 7.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Intl Group Inc stated it has 16,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc holds 0.22% or 1.11 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 17,017 shares stake. Ironwood Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Trellus Management Limited reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Birchview Ltd Partnership has invested 28.76% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Vanguard reported 1.39 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,144 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 539,407 shares. Eaton Vance holds 223,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 120 shares.

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFM, GTT, AXDX – Nasdaq” published on March 09, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Diagnostics Rides High On Innovative Product Launches In 2017 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2017.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.