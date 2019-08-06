As Acadia Rlty Tr Com Sh Ben Int (AKR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Position; Contour Asset Management Stake in Wayfair (W) Cut by $33.71 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr Com Sh Ben Int (AKR) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 35,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 57,335 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 93,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 381,872 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 2.56 million shares traded or 77.07% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video)

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.87M for 20.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $445,332 activity. NAPOLITANO JOSEPH also sold $383,500 worth of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) on Thursday, February 14.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew, worth $423,120 on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Conine Steven sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67M.

