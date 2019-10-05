As Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sei Investments Company Increased Its Position; Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Raised Its Position by $354,369

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 46,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 262,389 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, up from 216,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 261,864 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 114,837 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, up from 108,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 1.22M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: innogy SE: Release of a capital market information; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold AKR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 9,747 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 28,348 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 125,389 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 263,648 shares. Axa accumulated 205,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 159,319 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 165,782 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 32,185 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 4.40M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 290,901 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.03% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 111,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 0.13% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 6,142 shares to 73,858 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,851 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,237 shares to 23,225 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 9,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,660 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.17% or 10.68 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 452,393 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 233,147 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 53,408 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 10,274 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Asset Management One accumulated 0.07% or 242,970 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Greenleaf Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 5,185 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.07% or 70,953 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 157,389 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 36,536 shares.

