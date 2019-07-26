As Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Raised Position; Msdc Management LP Boosted Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stake by $37.56 Million

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 52,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 338,690 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 19.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 217,655 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $445,332 activity. 13,000 shares were sold by NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, worth $383,500 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 82,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 26,191 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.30 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 27,497 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.99 million shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 42,547 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc accumulated 51,371 shares. Aew Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.14% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Paloma Mgmt accumulated 7,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Limited accumulated 14,520 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 114 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 34,468 shares.

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Acadia Realty Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The SEC Is Now Reviewing 2 Bitcoin ETF Proposals – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Target-anchored San Francisco retail center readies for multi-million-dollar makeover – San Francisco Business Times” published on June 20, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Whole Foods inks deal at Target-anchored center as it continues S.F. growth tear – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Reveals Results of First-In-Human Study for Investigational Extravascular ICD System – GlobeNewswire” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Contract Drilling: Looking Past The Short-Term Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Special Meeting Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,141 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.72 million shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 65,285 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com owns 430,791 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 3,859 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 107,860 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 41,111 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 2,000 shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Jane Street Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 19,664 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 220,351 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 236,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. $46,610 worth of stock was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Friday, June 7.