As Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Position; As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Upped Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 615,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54M, up from 834,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 42,840 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 194,851 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group: Still Many Political Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-side stops covering U.S. prisons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,177 shares to 7,053 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Moreover, Walleye Trading Llc has 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). New York-based Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 9,800 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp owns 15,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.20M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 35,517 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Forward accumulated 33,370 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1.47M are held by Aew L P. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 57,335 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 40,799 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,404 shares to 725,444 shares, valued at $97.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Acadia Realty Trust Provides Fund Transaction Update – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Realty Trust’s Competitive Advantages Drive Strong Lease-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Target-anchored San Francisco retail center readies for multi-million-dollar makeover – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: June 20, 2017.