As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Value Rose, Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Stake by $20.15 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Cut Chemed (CHE) Holding by $6.13 Million; Shares Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 16,680 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 19,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 651,303 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.46M, down from 670,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $428.18. About 2,127 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Great Point Lc has invested 5.32% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 53,095 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 205,804 shares. Highland Cap Management LP reported 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 168,310 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 129,407 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.56M shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 30,237 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 2,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 62,914 shares. Opus Point Prns Management Lc stated it has 0.44% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 29,043 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd reported 0.11% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.42M for 33.14 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

