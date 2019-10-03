As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shares Rose, Emory University Has Lowered Its Holding by $322,348; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 914,048 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 823,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.72M, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 8.78M shares traded or 50.60% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,147 shares to 59,905 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Synthorx Inc.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 152,775 shares to 176,935 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northfield Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 29,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 5.86 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

