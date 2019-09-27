As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Emory University Cut Stake; Foundry Partners Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 1.11 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 4,118 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.21% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Emory University accumulated 90,188 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 119,484 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Bb&T Lc reported 9,150 shares. 18,927 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Northern Trust reported 1.47M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Management Limited Co has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1,355 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 2,830 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 21,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 27,995 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 14,347 shares to 42,966 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc Com New (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7,593 shares to 25,763 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 47,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,423 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc.