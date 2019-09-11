As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Value Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lifted Stake by $22.86 Million; As Maximus (MMS) Market Value Rose, Holder P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 348.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 879,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39 million, up from 252,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 6.10% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 7.57M shares traded or 336.51% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 488,557 shares traded or 69.82% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 295,854 shares to 155,641 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 35,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,899 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.