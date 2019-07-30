As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Market Value Rose, Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Position; Redwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 752,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 44,577 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 1.34 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.06% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 9,147 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Manufacturers Life The holds 74,138 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated holds 9,340 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 10,550 shares. Emory University reported 1.94% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company has 108,888 shares. Principal Financial has 32,718 shares. 57,700 were reported by Spark Inv Management Limited Co. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 18,333 shares. 1.56 million are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Profund Advsr Ltd invested in 0.04% or 33,002 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.93M shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 650,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 338,902 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 3.58% or 99.25M shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 441,800 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.05M shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 11,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nicholas Invest LP invested in 355,132 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.65% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontfour Cap Grp Lc stated it has 8.48% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Victory Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 896,553 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 111,000 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 21,307 shares.