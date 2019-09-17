As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Firsthand Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $186.08. About 3.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/03/2018 – Facebook’s social rating take a hit after data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 1.27 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com holds 650 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 478 shares. 21.62M were reported by Fmr Ltd. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co invested in 114,109 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 4.02 million shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 1.00M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). First Manhattan owns 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.02% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Hikari Power owns 18,535 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.04% or 101,900 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 513,510 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 1.90 million shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 135,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.