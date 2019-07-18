As Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) Share Price Rose, Leuthold Group Lowered Its Position; Cibc World Markets Holding in Ppl Com (PPL) Has Lowered by $4.46 Million as Share Price Declined

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 19,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 167,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 50,388 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 143,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,467 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 239,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 366,530 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34 million for 13.66 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VMC, LYV, ACHC – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Details for Strategic Update Conference Call – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare: Questioning The Reality Behind A Possible Private Equity Deal With KKR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares to 246,571 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,398 are owned by American Group. Retirement Of Alabama reported 115,146 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4,806 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 37,144 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 26,084 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 24,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% or 1.00M shares. Swiss State Bank owns 160,768 shares. Concourse Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 121,320 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Fisher Asset Ltd Company stated it has 165,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.68 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Invesco has 517,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 722,269 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp (PPL) PT Raised to $34 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.