As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Valuation Rose, Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.32 Million; Rayonier (RYN) Market Valuation Rose While Private Ocean Lowered Holding by $2.02 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 231,998 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 290,016 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34 million for 14.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

