As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Pentair Plc (PNR) Position

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 1.16 million shares traded or 63.92% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 2.40M shares traded or 55.86% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 6,893 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Smithfield Trust accumulated 84 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Company holds 49,755 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr owns 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 13,510 shares. Brinker Capital holds 5,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag owns 0.04% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 21,065 shares. Gp reported 60,640 shares stake. Robecosam Ag holds 1.06 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Barrett Asset Limited Liability holds 336 shares. Utah Retirement reported 29,557 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Pennsylvania Com has 0.19% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,984 shares to 68,152 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 89,770 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Courage Mgmt Ltd reported 200,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 118,871 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 1.63M shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 143,763 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 5,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 36,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 37,084 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold reported 147,717 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 152,858 shares. 254,428 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 1.66M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Magnetar Limited Com holds 0.01% or 8,750 shares.

