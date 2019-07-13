As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Share Value Rose, Courage Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 526,092 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 36,774 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 80,373 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Manchester Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,031 shares. Haverford Tru Co accumulated 24,501 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 108 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 630,016 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 6,948 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,326 shares. Mcrae Capital Management holds 0.1% or 4,200 shares. Natl Invest Wi accumulated 8,485 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 58,794 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 10,436 shares. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,200 shares.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Middlesex Water Company Subsidiary Awarded City of Perth Amboy Operation and Management Services Contract – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “American Water (AWK) Expands in Lawson Via $4M Acquisition – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2018. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Great Stocks to Gain From a Patient Fed – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Middlesex Water Company Chairman Dennis Doll to Serve on MACRUC CEO Roundtable – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.29 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Holdings A S holds 53,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Street Corp stated it has 2.37 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 60,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 34,788 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 169,814 shares. 23,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Ares Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.60 million shares or 4.71% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 1.63 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,786 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8,983 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).