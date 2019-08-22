As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Share Price Declined, Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.32 Million; Hillcrest Asset Management Stake In American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) Was Has Lifted

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 68,550 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 109,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 416,866 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Equity Invt Life Hl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 89,883 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 157 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Street reported 2.37 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 24,662 shares. 217 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.06% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Paragon Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 88 shares. Td Asset reported 274,772 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 68,311 shares. Jefferies Lc has 17,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 27,000 shares. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kids As ‘Cash Cows’: Abuses At U.K. Mental Health Centers, Including Acadia’s – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McKesson (MCK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 47,100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.09% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Jefferies Grp Inc has 18,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,376 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.67% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Moody Bancorp Division reported 149 shares. Pentwater Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 100,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 61,449 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 1.90 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 13,255 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 215,685 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 23,047 shares. Snow Mgmt LP stated it has 1.51M shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 61,118 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 22,656 shares.