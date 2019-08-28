As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Market Valuation Declined, Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Brown & Brown Common Stock Usd0.10 (BRO) Stock Value Rose While Schroder Investment Management Group Has Increased Position

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 40,211 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brown & Brown Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (BRO) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 608,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.45 million, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Brown & Brown Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 65,196 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,300 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 176,882 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 681,342 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 78,111 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 22,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,900 shares. Lpl Finance Llc owns 11,377 shares. 88 are owned by Paragon Capital Management Lc. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 24,662 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.06% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Principal Financial Grp holds 383,990 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.04% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 26,084 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 403 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 15 shares.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Up 32% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia’s president bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 46,852 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0.05% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 1.05 million shares. 12,850 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 102,600 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 26 shares. 450,376 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors L P. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 43,798 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,510 shares. Madison Inv holds 1.82M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.68M shares. Strs Ohio holds 15,695 shares. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 421,065 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 623,988 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc reported 83,069 shares.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MEDVAL, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Innovative Risk Solutions, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.50 (NYSE:WSO) by 9,500 shares to 37,200 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc Usd0.010000 by 102,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,996 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:ZTS).