As Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Stock Price Declined, Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Tompkins Financial Lowered Holding in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) by $4.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 824,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 7.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.73% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5015. About 974,609 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 311,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 40,101 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,811 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8.33M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management reported 4,000 shares. Kcm Investment Lc invested in 8,685 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls invested in 1.27% or 7,020 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks owns 39,660 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.02% or 1,441 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Private Wealth Inc has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.81% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 178,677 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.45% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 1.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1.56 million shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 1.47M shares. Assetmark accumulated 34 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0% or 397,625 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 288,168 shares. Van Eck Corp accumulated 0% or 13,700 shares. Old West Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 1.04 million shares. Menta Limited Liability Com invested in 82,448 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.00M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 854,054 shares. 337 are owned by Glenmede Co Na. Inspirion Wealth Llc accumulated 51,020 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 107,800 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares to 79,588 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 822,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).