As Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Stock Price Declined, Mangrove Partners Raised Position; Spears Abacus Advisors Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Has Trimmed by $752,840

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 50,265 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 63,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 107,098 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.0208 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5658. About 190,642 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,169 shares to 91,094 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $69.09M for 20.22 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

