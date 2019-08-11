As Abm Industries (ABM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Lowered Holding; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Boosted Position

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14741.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.36M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.71 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 21,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 189,119 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.