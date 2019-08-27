As Abm Inds (ABM) Stock Rose, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $1.17 Million; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Share Value Declined While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut Holding by $608,034

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 32,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 29,934 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 62,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 830,497 shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.44M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.52 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48 million for 16.05 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

