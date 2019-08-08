As Abm Inds (ABM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Holding by $677,664; Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Position by $2.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 18,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 43,949 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 62,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 215,958 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 54,639 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares to 67,082 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 119,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Intrepid Mngmt Inc has invested 3.43% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Heartland Incorporated has 97,869 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 603,761 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 226,236 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 10,444 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt owns 30,695 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 2,381 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 25,617 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) or 12,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,763 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.27 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 43,949 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 35,841 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 2,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.16 million shares. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 273,947 shares. Profund Lc holds 5,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts holds 1.30M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William Il owns 8,500 shares. American Interest Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 50,010 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability reported 8,385 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont owns 16,608 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 9,249 shares.