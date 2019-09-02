As Abiomed Com (ABMD) Stock Value Rose, Oak Ridge Investments Has Lifted Stake by $898,035; Exelon (EXC) Holding Maintained by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (ABMD) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 30,781 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 27,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $193.07. About 397,103 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,231 shares to 76,048 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,718 shares, and cut its stake in Oakridge Dynamic Small Cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 17,653 shares. 147,756 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Interest Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 16,911 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 5,920 shares. 7,976 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap invested in 0.05% or 6,500 shares. 135,200 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 4,466 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,760 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 79,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 800 shares. Covington holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 15 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Global Invsts stated it has 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Arvest National Bank Division holds 0.02% or 5,434 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.02% or 4,468 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). National Pension reported 1.09 million shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 14.05M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree holds 5,263 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Incorporated holds 0.95% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 64,513 shares. Motco has 731 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 42 shares stake. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 7,048 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 601,464 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company reported 0.03% stake.

