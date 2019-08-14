As Abiomed (ABMD) Valuation Rose, Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered by $37.78 Million Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Boosted by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 132,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 509,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.57 million, down from 642,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $193.54. About 4,735 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 35,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 221,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 186,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 450,558 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,195 shares to 221,995 shares, valued at $37.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 218,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Inc invested in 0.16% or 1,565 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% stake. Dorsey Wright Associates has 7,141 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 373 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.18% or 14,901 shares. Counselors Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 239,601 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 8,147 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 8,576 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,087 shares. 1,700 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Balyasny Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Axa reported 60,189 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 350 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 8,524 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares to 866,446 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 5,175 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt invested in 2.90 million shares. Roundview Capital Limited Co has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Veritas Management (Uk) Limited owns 2,180 shares. Duncker Streett & Company reported 55,170 shares. Cap Guardian Trust stated it has 799,695 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Management holds 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,580 shares. 6,800 are owned by Midas Mgmt. Cape Ann Bank & Trust invested in 11,393 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 221.95M shares. Buckhead Mngmt holds 1.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,784 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 70,894 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 23,007 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.