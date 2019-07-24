As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Value Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Its Position by $342,000; Tobam Has Upped Its Agnico (AEM) Position by $2.04 Million

Tobam increased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 47,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 668,720 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08M, up from 621,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 830,217 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $271.19. About 208,717 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 38,159 shares to 221,133 shares, valued at $35.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $17.71 million activity. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $8.44 million was made by Weber David M on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.58 million for 63.36 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Jennison Associate owns 41,539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 141,110 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 7,248 shares. 1,605 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 634,445 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 2,636 shares. Sands Cap Llc reported 1.30 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,897 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 2,835 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP holds 18,624 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.