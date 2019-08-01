As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Rose, Shareholder De Burlo Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $498,750; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined While Etrade Capital Management Has Decreased by $845,611 Its Position

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 7,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 28.02% or $78.06 during the last trading session, reaching $200.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 462.86% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 29,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 8,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 37,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 1.99 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,650 shares to 55,150 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.80 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,459 shares to 19,634 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 42,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

