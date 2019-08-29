As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Rose, Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Novo (NVO) Holding by $520,156 as Market Valuation Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 3,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.2. About 235,900 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 211,118 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, down from 221,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 918,866 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 77,591 shares to 109,491 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX).

