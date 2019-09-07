As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Price Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Upped by $127.96 Million Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lifted Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 448,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.65 million, up from 852,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 227,496 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Taylor Frigon Mngmt Llc accumulated 18,008 shares or 0.83% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.60M shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 138,434 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 2.04 million shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank owns 8,811 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 10,011 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 9,609 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Missouri-based Jones Financial Cos Lllp has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 819,764 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma reported 9,530 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated reported 7,970 shares. 18,005 were accumulated by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc. Girard Limited stated it has 120,585 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 201,795 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $55.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,858 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).