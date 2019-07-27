As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Price Declined, Strategy Asset Managers Increased Holding by $1.09 Million; Copeland Capital Management Holds Position in Thor Industries (THO)

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 19,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, up from 188,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 111.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.66. About 281,843 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 43,610 shares to 187,536 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,319 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,445 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Alps has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 27,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,707 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,296 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,662 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 174,150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 8,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 76,385 were accumulated by Legal General Public Ltd Company. Bahl And Gaynor owns 26,516 shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 85,300 shares. 200 were reported by Country Trust National Bank & Trust.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.71 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,281 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 0.07% or 1,902 shares. Fin Counselors reported 2,594 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,244 shares. Schroder Investment Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 833 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.34% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 16,813 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.49% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 6,449 shares. Stanley has 12,951 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 5,920 shares. Laurion Management Lp holds 0.02% or 6,519 shares in its portfolio. 28,696 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 977 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 115,933 shares. 48,698 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,917 shares to 36,762 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).