As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Declined, Sit Investment Associates Raised Its Position; Holder Carret Asset Management Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 370.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 11,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $262.01. About 69,634 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $16.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2033.57. About 874,241 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,568 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Inv Management Group Inc owns 65 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 1.41% or 47,808 shares. Minnesota-based Cahill Fincl Advsr has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hemenway Limited, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,938 shares. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot holds 569 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri reported 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,814 are held by Quantbot Technology L P. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc owns 2,140 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc owns 2,647 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Oh has 5.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,458 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na accumulated 1,255 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fund Star Portfo (VGSTX) by 37,464 shares to 36,976 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,420 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $26.14 million activity. $8.44M worth of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was sold by Weber David M.

