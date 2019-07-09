As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Declined, Biondo Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Market Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 65,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $257.72. About 184,965 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 12,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131. About 252,703 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32,310 shares to 199,950 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45M for 60.21 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0% or 1,605 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 48,698 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 41,824 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity owns 0.06% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 34,682 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 50,652 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 61,389 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Lc holds 0.18% or 2,835 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 1,803 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company invested in 4,596 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,227 shares. Advisory Networks stated it has 638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,244 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.06% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 39,304 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. Weber David M also sold $8.44 million worth of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on Friday, January 25.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 44,675 shares to 54,977 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76M for 19.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 0% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 38,340 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.19% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 212,182 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,505 shares. Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 319,231 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 9,700 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc invested in 0.03% or 13,270 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc holds 356,955 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 9,827 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.35 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).