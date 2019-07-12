As Abiomed (ABMD) Shares Declined, Strategy Asset Managers Increased Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Stake in Idex (IEX) by $531,822 as Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $169.75. About 75,455 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 111.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $257.39. About 131,807 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.48 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

