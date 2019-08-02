As Abiomed (ABMD) Share Value Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Holding by $814,815; As Republic Services (RSG) Stock Rose, Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 65.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 2,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1,482 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 4,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 26.45% or $73.69 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 4.26 million shares traded or 519.76% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 862,429 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 58,467 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.07% or 988,085 shares. Cutler Counsel Lc invested in 102,493 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 3.7% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 155,864 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 0.04% or 2,810 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 7,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested in 1.11% or 86,960 shares. 29,183 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning owns 13,584 shares. Hightower Limited holds 21,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.29% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Leuthold Gru Limited Co reported 92,420 shares. Corbyn Investment Incorporated Md reported 305,447 shares stake.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 9,269 shares to 21,191 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 58,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 515,229 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 37,628 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny owns 29,383 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 41,539 shares. Stanley owns 12,951 shares. Kepos LP holds 0.14% or 6,326 shares. Coe Mgmt Limited has 0.97% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 2,917 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 373 shares. The California-based Nicholas Invest Prtn Lp has invested 0.47% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 780 are held by Marathon Capital Management. Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 251,342 shares. Utah Retirement reported 7,976 shares. Amp Investors invested in 0.08% or 50,652 shares.

