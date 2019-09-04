As Abiomed (ABMD) Share Price Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted by $368,790 Its Holding; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Upped Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 524,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.62M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 1,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 158,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31 million, up from 157,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.38. About 220,043 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 40,106 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,760 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 3,021 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Bb&T Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,228 shares in its portfolio. 1,275 are held by Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corp. Bluemountain Lc holds 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 9,175 shares. 143,995 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Asset invested in 28,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 834 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 1,565 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 712 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 8,501 shares to 920,912 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Harding Loevner LP owns 90 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 2.71 million shares or 2.88% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0.49% stake. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,216 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Llc accumulated 1.12% or 105,520 shares. 2,278 are held by Brave Asset Mngmt. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,996 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 339,226 shares. New York-based Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv has invested 3.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intersect Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 1,080 shares. 114,790 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Martingale Asset Lp holds 167,843 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).