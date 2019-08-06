As Abiomed (ABMD) Share Price Rose, Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Stake; Osmium Partners Stake in Tucows (TCX) Has Lifted by $12.17 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $204.53. About 1.44M shares traded or 124.74% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD)

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 74,997 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.13% or 19,549 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma stated it has 98,936 shares. Moreover, Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). D E Shaw has 2,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 6,472 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 5,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,693 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4.86M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Synovus Fincl owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 326,830 shares. 16,911 are held by Gru. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 17,468 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.20 million activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) by 45,000 shares to 292,500 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 625,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grey Television Stk (NYSE:GTN).

