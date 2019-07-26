As Abiomed (ABMD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Axa Has Lowered Its Stake by $14.17 Million; Ulysses Management Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 6.51 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER

Axa decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 49,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19M, down from 109,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $272.41. About 138,126 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $17.71 million activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 132,100 shares to 165,548 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 97,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 47,584 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co accumulated 3,850 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 154,697 shares. 4,892 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Country Trust Commercial Bank holds 1.36% or 106,931 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 2,636 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 243,611 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Reilly Advisors Lc holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum has 0.03% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,281 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Management reported 44,976 shares. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134,612 shares. 13,127 are held by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,066 shares. Addenda Cap Inc holds 0.51% or 69,098 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay LP has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,280 shares. Paragon Cap Management reported 5,587 shares stake. Indiana-based Horizon Investment Llc has invested 2.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 5,888 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 2,979 were accumulated by Hourglass. Moreover, Glovista Invs Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 2.38% or 501,676 shares in its portfolio. 267,875 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ally Financial Incorporated invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 3.78M shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,900 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

