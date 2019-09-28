As Abiomed (ABMD) Market Value Rose, Holder Trellus Management Company Lowered Stake by $312,000; Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) by $3.52 Million as Stock Declined

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 589,637 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD)

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 92.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 586,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The hedge fund held 48,666 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339,000, down from 634,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 532,782 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 36,405 shares to 126,310 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp by 4,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intriguing Upside With ZAGG – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAGG to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on May 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Double-Down On ZAGG – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAGG Inc Acquires Gear4, the UK’s No. 1 Smartphone Case Brand, From STRAX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zagg pops on report of sale interest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Euclidean Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 10,450 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 391,165 shares stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Sei Invs reported 62,781 shares stake. Alps reported 35,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group owns 17,837 shares. Heartland Advsrs reported 300,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 14,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ftb Advsr Inc owns 174 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 483,158 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 19,800 shares. Signia Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.47% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com stated it has 173,303 shares. D E Shaw & holds 24,667 shares.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03M for 3.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Nv invested in 3,600 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,990 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 883 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 489,227 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bank And holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford Comm invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mirae Asset Global Investments has 6,115 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 2,184 shares. 306,425 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Blair William Il has invested 0.37% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Llc reported 855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).