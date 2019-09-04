As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shares Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Held by Vident Investment Advisory Llc

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 18,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 251,689 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 233,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 1.68M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 1.53 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Ended FY With $424.4M Inventory, Up 6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Closing Up to 60 Stores in U.S. in FY18 Through Lease Expirations; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Mango receives IPO pitches as it seeks path back to profitability –; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch CFR to Ba3 From B1; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Comps Up 11%, Abercrombie Up 5%; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Abercrombie & Fitch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 104,405 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 110,026 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davis R M owns 0.68% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 318,298 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth reported 126,365 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 52,450 shares. Delta Mngmt Ltd holds 40,135 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.04% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers accumulated 901,633 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 95.58M shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 37,027 shares. North Star Asset Inc holds 78,018 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Ltd owns 22,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 22,556 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 10,000 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 13,522 shares to 3,333 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,107 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 2.32 million shares to 11.01 million shares, valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 645,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $23.70 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

