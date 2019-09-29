As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Valuation Declined, Coatue Management Boosted Holding; Qs Investors Has Increased Holding in Western Un Co (WU) by $10.55 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 184.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 78,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 120,930 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 42,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.81M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY ABERCROMBIE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch is officially closing 60 more stores

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 940.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 555,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 614,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.22 million, up from 59,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.99M shares traded or 66.51% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M

