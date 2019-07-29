As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Market Valuation Rose, Cipher Capital LP Upped Stake; As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Rose, Ing Groep Nv Lifted Stake by $671,916

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 508.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 71,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,707 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 14,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 835,574 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Reader Demand Rises; Options Volume High; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.38, EST. $1.12; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SEES YR COMP SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 17,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 180,952 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 308,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank owns 665 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 45 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.42% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 2.38 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,033 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 145,817 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.15% or 185,972 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.03% or 142,695 shares. Brinker Cap owns 2,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 154,970 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 52,318 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corp owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability owns 1,780 shares. Adelante Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 619,440 shares or 4.07% of the stock.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,168 shares to 6,657 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 11,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Zacks.com published: “What’s in Store for Boston Properties’ (BXP) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 41,352 shares to 31,919 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,311 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Abercrombie & Fitch’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” Plan Lock in Gen Z Shoppers? – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Names Kristin Scott President, Global Brands – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Abercrombie & Fitch, Zayo Group Holdings, and AeroVironment Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 5.52 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 25,520 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 32,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 1,882 shares. Aqr Management holds 273,146 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 14,650 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,758 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 66,970 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 145,130 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications owns 2.89 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 400,316 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 412,917 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.