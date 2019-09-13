As Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Position; Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Mixt (MIXT) by $781,500 as Shares Declined

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) by 171.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 626,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 992,313 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.92 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 2.30 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Comparable Sales Rose 9%; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to close 60 more stores; shares surge; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 06/04/2018 – VP Bostrom Acquires 870 Of Abercrombie & Fitch Co; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY HOLLISTER COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11 PCT

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 33,404 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2

More notable recent MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MiX Telematics Launches MiX Now NYSE:MIXT – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mix Telematics Has Been A Great Ride – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Large oilfield services company expands contract with MiX Telematics – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MiX Telematics Establishes Direct Presence in Mexico – prnewswire.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.22M for 17.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 67,290 shares to 210,050 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc Com by 656,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,192 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 218,425 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 1.21M shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 129,455 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 251,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 20,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.23M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 84,822 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 100 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 43,335 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 78,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Edgestream Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.07% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 1.25 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 894,020 shares. Adirondack accumulated 0% or 3 shares.