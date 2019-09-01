As Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Its Position; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $33.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 323,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, up from 297,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 185,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 474,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.18M, up from 289,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.29% or 16,774 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm reported 43,966 shares stake. Aspen Inv Incorporated stated it has 5,645 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 55,917 shares. Hennessy holds 63,500 shares. Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Western Capital invested 4.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 252,364 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co has 0.68% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amg National Tru National Bank accumulated 82,571 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sarissa Capital LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) (NYSE:AER) by 14,300 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 55,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,949 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,247 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Elm Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.17% or 1,355 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt reported 2,783 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 72,772 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.1% or 6,278 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.22% or 135,058 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,497 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 268,132 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 88 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.33% or 295,223 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Fred Alger has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares to 833,289 shares, valued at $100.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

