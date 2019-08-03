As Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Jane Street Group Has Cut by $336,000 Its Position; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Lone Pine Capital Lifted Position

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 220,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, down from 224,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 5,339 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hilltop Holdg Inc owns 26,971 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. New England Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co invested in 680,606 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Daiwa Grp has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 75,798 shares. Duncker Streett And Co holds 60,095 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton stated it has 12,942 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 3,277 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 3,179 shares stake. Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackenzie Finance reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 23,592 shares to 56,750 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 246,436 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $663.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).