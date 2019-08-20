As Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Stock Declined, Maplelane Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Capwealth Advisors Has Decreased Fireeye Com (FEYE) Holding by $432,496; Market Valuation Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 2.97 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, down from 520,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 8.83 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.28M shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.25% or 9,059 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,817 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.46% or 1.48 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc holds 8,100 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Rdl Finance accumulated 0.87% or 15,767 shares. Peoples invested in 0.89% or 21,655 shares. Birmingham Management Al invested 1.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edgewood Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 77,530 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Middleton Com Inc Ma has invested 1.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 0.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Markston Intll Llc owns 124,310 shares. Mcf Limited accumulated 3,577 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,010 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.34 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 200,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 359,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 11,496 shares to 574,114 shares, valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB).