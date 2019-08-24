As Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised Stake; Skytop Capital Management Increased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $2.33 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS LTD CNU.NZ – CHORUS’ CURRENT CFO ANDREW CARROLL WILL TRANSITION INTO GM, NETWORK AND FIELD MANAGEMENT ROLE; 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Will Be Made in Two Tranches; 27/03/2018 – US News: South Korea’s Due Diligence on GM’s Local Unit Going ‘Smoothly’; 16/05/2018 – Volex PLC Proposed Acquisition, Placing and Notice of GM; 26/04/2018 – TRUST FOR GM CREDITORS EXECUTED AGREEMENT APRIL 25; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,933 shares to 201,959 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,859 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 9,780 shares. Financial Advisory Serv Inc holds 2,844 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 528,358 shares stake. Bryn Mawr accumulated 44,248 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 5.73M shares. Boston Limited Liability Company owns 89,204 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Keystone Planning Inc owns 5,076 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund owns 29,327 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raymond James Services Advsr owns 1.64M shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,430 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 85,965 shares stake. The California-based Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bp Public Limited Liability stated it has 153,000 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt, California-based fund reported 12,107 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru accumulated 0.03% or 5,660 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 20,175 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 20,631 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 158,568 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.75% or 897,703 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital LP stated it has 14,728 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Com accumulated 5.81% or 110.61M shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc, Texas-based fund reported 28,405 shares. Capital Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,204 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0% or 260 shares. Moreover, Snow Capital Lp has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,118 shares.

