As Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Increased Holding; Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $609,804 as Market Valuation Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 4.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 1.28M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares to 761,632 shares, valued at $110.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (BND) by 245,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,399 shares, and cut its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.