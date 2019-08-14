As Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 25,689 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 32,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $7.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.15. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 7.09 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 113,896 shares stake. Cornerstone Prns Limited Company holds 2.42% or 283,243 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP owns 28,300 shares. 171,794 are held by United Automobile Association. Garrison Asset Mngmt holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,556 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 20,427 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group reported 76,384 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.61% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 82,267 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,950 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 1,901 shares. Permit Limited Liability has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bokf Na reported 17,494 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M.